The MG Windsor EV has surpassed the 27,000 sales mark since its September 2024 launch
The CUV was initially launched with a 38 kWh battery pack, offering a 331 km range
In May 2025, the Windsor Pro was launched with a bigger 52.9 kwh battery pack
It brings a 449 km single-charge range while still making 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque
Within 24 hours from its launch, the new variant clocked 8,000 bookings
The Windsor EV brings a unique design with flowing lines with MPV and SUV elements
It is packed with features and brings a digital instrument cluster for the driver
There is a 15.6-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
The CUV gets a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, reclining seats and more