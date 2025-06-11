MG Windsor EV crosses major sales milestone. What makes it special?

Published Jun 11, 2025

The MG Windsor EV has surpassed the 27,000 sales mark since its September 2024 launch

The CUV was initially launched with a 38 kWh battery pack, offering a 331 km range 

In May 2025, the Windsor Pro was launched with a bigger 52.9 kwh battery pack 

It brings a 449 km single-charge range while still making 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque

Within 24 hours from its launch, the new variant clocked 8,000 bookings

The Windsor EV brings a unique design with flowing lines with MPV and SUV elements

It is packed with features and brings a digital instrument cluster for the driver

There is a 15.6-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 

The CUV gets a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, reclining seats and more
