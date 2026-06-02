Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki post strong May 2026 sales amid fuel price shocks

India's two-wheeler market, which is the biggest in the world, continued its strong growth momentum in May 2026, despite the fuel price shocks. The Indian two-wheeler market, which is dominated by ICE-powered two-wheelers, was expected to see a shock due to the multiple petrol price hikes announced in May 2026. However, the sales performance at the end of the month was eventually different, as several brands clocked positive numbers.

In the Indian two-wheeler market, scooters continued to boom in May 2026, while premium motorcycles found more buyers than ever before, and electric two-wheelers steadily carved out a larger share of the market.

In the Indian two-wheeler market, scooters continued to boom in May 2026, while premium motorcycles found more buyers than ever before, and electric two-wheelers steadily carved out a larger share of the market.

Hero MotoCorp holds Numero Uno position

Hero MotoCorp reported a 12.3% sales increase in May 2026, backed by healthy domestic demand, a sharp recovery in exports and continued growth in its electric mobility business. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer dispatched 570,068 motorcycles and scooters last month, compared to 507,701 units recorded in May 2025.

Domestic sales for the brand grew 9.8% year-on-year to 536,784 units from 488,997 units a year earlier. On the other hand, its exports grew 77.9% to 33,284 units from 18,704 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales for the OEM increased 6% to 503,763 units, while scooter volumes more than doubled to 66,305 units from 32,537 units a year earlier. The OEM said demand for the brand was driven by its 125 cc motorcycle portfolio, premium motorcycles and scooters, all of which posted double-digit growth during the month.

TVS and Suzuki clocked best-ever monthly sales

TVS Motor Company, the manufacturer of the Apache range of motorcycles, posted its highest-ever monthly sales number in May 2026. The homegrown two-wheeler giant recorded 543,111 units of total two-wheeler sales last month, while domestic sales reached 384,565 units. The company's motorcycle sales increased by 30% to 273,802 units, scooter sales grew by 32% to 220,740 units, while EV sales surged by 56% to 43,632 units. The company sells some of the bestselling models in the country, including Jupiter, Raider, iQube, etc. In the electric two-wheeler segment, with 43,000 units of iQubes sold, TVS was a key player.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, another key player in the Indian market, also recorded its best-ever monthly sales in May 2026. The company registered total sales of 132,244 units last month, marking a 3% YoY growth over the 128,897 units sold in May 2025. The brand's domestic sales stood at 110,028 units, up 2% from 107,780 units sold during the same month last year. It also shipped 22,216 units to overseas markets last month, as compared to 21,117 units in May 2025, translating to a 5% growth.

Honda and Bajaj continued with strong momentum

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a total sales of 518,777 units in May 2026, comprising 459,611 units in the domestic market and 59,166 units of exports. This marked a 12% increase over the same month last year. The Activa remained the key model for the brand, as always.

On the other hand, homegrown strong player Bajaj Auto reported a total of 393,204 two-wheeler sales in May 2026, marking an 18% YoY growth. Domestic two-wheeler sales for the company stood at 209,528 units, while exports climbed to 183,676 units last month.

Royal Enfield posts over 1 lakh motorcycles

Indian two-wheeler consumers' ambition for bigger engine-powered premium motorcycles again became clear in May 2026 when Royal Enfield clocked more than one lakh units. The OEM recorded 103,231 units last month, up from 89,428 units registered in the same month a year ago. This translated into a 15% YoY growth.

The Hunter 350 and Classic 350 continued to be the brand's biggest volume drivers, while the Meteor 350, Himalayan and expanding 650cc line-up also helped Royal Enfield strengthen its position in the premium motorcycle space.

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