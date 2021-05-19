Royal Enfield recalls over 2.36 lakh motorcycles over defective ignition coil

Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced a recall of its bikes including Meteor, Classic, and Bullet over a defective ignition coil. The recall affects close to 2,36,966 units of motorcycles.

Apart from India, units exported to international markets such as Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia, are also part of the new recall.

In a press statement rolled out earlier today, it was informed that Royal Enfield has discovered a 'defect in the ignition coil' of some motorcycles that can, in turn, lead to misfires, reduced vehicle performance, and an electric short circuit in some rare cases.

The Chennai-based retro bike maker added that the defect was discovered during routine internal testing and is isolated to specific batches of material sourced from an external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021. Thus bikes affected by the recall include Meteor manufactured between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021.

Also, what's worth noting is that Royal Enfield said that the 'issue is rare' and doesn't impact all motorcycles manufactured in the said period.

The recalled bikes will undergo inspection and the defective part will be replaced, if required. The company estimates that 'less than 10%' of the recalled bikes will require the replacement service.

Royal Enfield dealerships will get in touch with the customers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) matches the ones of the affected units. Also, customers can get in touch with the local dealerships to verify if their bikes fall under the defective range.

"We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships," Royal Enfield noted.