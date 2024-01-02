The manufacturer sold 63,387 units in December 2023
When compared, the sales figures of December 2022 stood at 68,400 units
That is a 7 per cent decline in terms of overall MoM sales.
In terms of YTD, the sales grew from 6,16,370 units in 2021’22 to 6,85,059 units in 2022’23.
That is a growth of 11 per cent.
In 2023, the brand launched the Himalayan and the Super Meteor 650
The first launch of 2024 will be the Shotgun 650
It shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but few components have been changed.
However, the engine on duty is the same.