How many motorcycles did Royal Enfield sell in December 2023?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 02, 2024

The manufacturer sold  63,387 units in December 2023

When compared, the sales figures of December 2022 stood at 68,400 units

That is a 7 per cent decline in terms of overall MoM sales.

In terms of YTD, the sales grew from 6,16,370 units in 2021’22 to 6,85,059 units in 2022’23. 

That is a growth of 11 per cent.

In 2023, the brand launched the Himalayan and the Super Meteor 650

The first launch of 2024 will be the Shotgun 650

It shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but few components have been changed.

However, the engine on duty is the same.
To check out more such web stories
Click Here