Royal Enfield announced its collaboration with Knox earlier this year as it introduced a range of new riding and protective gears. The iconic brands came together (again) to introduce new high protection and accessible riding gear including CE-certified riding jackets, an external knee guard called Conqueror, and new gloves. The company was also kind enough to send us the kit to find out what the new gears are all about.

RE's new Vamos comes out as an all-leather, short glove that looks quite stunning and you don't really need a detailed eye to catch that. The clever combination of goat leather and polyester makes it easy to wear, alongside contributing to a neat and sleek look. Durable materials, as well as quality compounds, blended into a beautiful design makes Vamos a delight to use.

It features a 5 mm rubber sponge on the fingers along with stretchable material at prime points to allow easy movements which are also complemented by accordion stretch panels for added flexibility.

The clever combination of goat leather and polyester makes it easy to wear. Image Courtesy: HT Auto/ Prashant Singh

What really stands out is the Knox protection on knuckle as well as palm areas. On the latter, it benefits from the Knox-SPS or Scaphoid Protection System. Velcro closure has been added (along with a pure leather strap) to the glove to avoid slipping. The pair fit in quite nicely as long as you have the right size and the supple goat leather construction makes them easy to wear. Needless to say, better to try the glove yourself or refer to the size guide before hitting the 'buy' button.

Seeing the relatively hot water in India, the perforated leather on the Vamos does come in handy for airflow, and even though it fits tight and sticks to the skin as a good glove should, the airflow is maintained thanks to smart construction, as long as you are moving. The grip level after you've put on the glove is impressive and it delineates the attention to detail that has gone in while designing this piece. Also, the use of touch-sensitive conductive leather for the fingertips allow you to use touch phones without taking off the glove. Last but not the least, the Velcro strap too does justice to the overall construction as it keeps the glove closed packed even after hours of riding.

Royal Enfield's Vamos is an all-leather, short glove that looks quite stunning and speaks quality. Image Courtesy: HT Auto/Prashant Singh

A decent pair of gloves is scarce under the ₹5,000 range and RE's Vamos is priced at ₹4,200 which makes it one of the only gloves present in the range that promise quality, comfort and safety.