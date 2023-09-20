HT Auto
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program, Will Offer Motorcycles In 25 Cities

Love Royal Enfield bikes but don't want to buy? There's a second option now

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM
Royal Enfield has launched its motorcycle rental program in India. It is called Royal Enfield Rental and it will offer motorcycles on rent in 25 cities in India, through more than 40 motorcycle rental operators. Royal Enfield Rental will have a total of more than 300 motorcycles in its rental program.

Royal Enfield will offer the Rental program in 25 cities. The program will expand to other cities gradually.
Royal Enfield will offer the Rental program in 25 cities. The program will expand to other cities gradually.

Royal Enfield Rental will be available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Leh, Manali, Haridwar and Rishikesh. Apart from these cities, the manufacturer will also offer motorcycles for rent in Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Goa, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla, Nainital, Bir Billing, Siliguri and Dehradun. Royal Enfield says that they will be adding more cities to the list as they expand.

To rent a motorcycle, a person needs to visit Royal Enfield Rental's website and then select the city where he or she requires the motorcycle. Once this is done, the website asks for pick-up time and date and drop time and date. A list is then generated which will show the models that are available and their prices. The person can then get the details of the operator by submitting a form. It is important to note that there could be a refundable amount that the operator might charge.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launch imminent, teased officially

Speaking about this new initiative, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "Our extended family of motorcycle rental and tour operators and mechanics have played a critical role in shaping our culture and mission of pure motorcycling. Alongside our efforts, the people of this extended ecosystem have built wider access and aspiration for our motorcycles. Our new Royal Enfield Rentals initiative will enable access for riders to rent a motorcycle anywhere in India, and it will also enhance the level of support we offer to all motorcycle rental operators who represent the backbone of our ecosystem across tourist and rider destinations everywhere".

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
