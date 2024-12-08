Trip to Uttarakhand to be costlier, vehicles will soon pay Green Tax. See the exemptions

The Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a green cess on out-of-state vehicles entering the state. The state government has further stated that the amount of green cess being imposed on out-of-state vehicles will range between ₹20 and ₹80. This strategy will be applicable to both private and commercial vehicles. However, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and motorcycles will be exempted from paying the green cess, the Uttarakhand government has further said. Besides that, vehicles that are registered in Uttarakhand as well as essential service vehicles will also be exempted from paying the green cess.

The three-wheelers registered out of the state and entering Uttarakhand will be charged ₹20. The amount will be ₹40 for four-wheelers, ₹60 for medium vehicles and ₹80 for heavy vehicles ₹80. The green cess will be charged based on single-day entries but vehicle owners will also have the choice of paying higher rates for extended validity passes such as 20 times the daily rate for a quarterly pass and 60 times for an annual pass, PTI reported. The move aims to encourage environment-friendly travel in the state by imposing charges on non-local and internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled vehicles while exempting electric and CNG vehicles.

The green cess will be automatically deducted from the vehicle owners' FASTag wallet when the vehicles enter the state. The Joint Commissioner (Transport) Sanat Kumar Singh said that the tendering process for implementing the green cess levying system has been initiated. He also said that the Uttarakhand government aims to operationalise the system by the end of December 2024. The government official further said that the state will be installing automatic number plate recognition cameras that will identify vehicles registered outside Uttarakhand and the amount will be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet of the vehicle owners.

This move comes at a time when vehicle owners have been already reeling under pressure due to increased maintenance costs and high fuel rates. This would further put pressure on the vehicles that are registered outside the state and travelling to Uttarakhand.

