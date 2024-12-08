HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Planning A Road Trip In This Indian State? Be Ready To Shell Out More In The Name Of Green Tax

Trip to Uttarakhand to be costlier, vehicles will soon pay Green Tax. See the exemptions

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2024, 09:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A new green cess will be imposed on out-of-state vehicles entering Uttarakhand from the new year.
road
A new green cess will be imposed on out-of-state vehicles entering Uttarakhand from the new year.
road
A new green cess will be imposed on out-of-state vehicles entering Uttarakhand from the new year.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a green cess on out-of-state vehicles entering the state. The state government has further stated that the amount of green cess being imposed on out-of-state vehicles will range between 20 and 80. This strategy will be applicable to both private and commercial vehicles. However, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and motorcycles will be exempted from paying the green cess, the Uttarakhand government has further said. Besides that, vehicles that are registered in Uttarakhand as well as essential service vehicles will also be exempted from paying the green cess.

The three-wheelers registered out of the state and entering Uttarakhand will be charged 20. The amount will be 40 for four-wheelers, 60 for medium vehicles and 80 for heavy vehicles 80. The green cess will be charged based on single-day entries but vehicle owners will also have the choice of paying higher rates for extended validity passes such as 20 times the daily rate for a quarterly pass and 60 times for an annual pass, PTI reported. The move aims to encourage environment-friendly travel in the state by imposing charges on non-local and internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled vehicles while exempting electric and CNG vehicles.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 94,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Odysse Electric V2 (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric V2
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 77,250 - 1 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Dwarka Expressway to get a barrier-free tolling system, will get dedicated GNSS lanes

The green cess will be automatically deducted from the vehicle owners' FASTag wallet when the vehicles enter the state. The Joint Commissioner (Transport) Sanat Kumar Singh said that the tendering process for implementing the green cess levying system has been initiated. He also said that the Uttarakhand government aims to operationalise the system by the end of December 2024. The government official further said that the state will be installing automatic number plate recognition cameras that will identify vehicles registered outside Uttarakhand and the amount will be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet of the vehicle owners.

This move comes at a time when vehicle owners have been already reeling under pressure due to increased maintenance costs and high fuel rates. This would further put pressure on the vehicles that are registered outside the state and travelling to Uttarakhand.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2024, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: road tax electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.