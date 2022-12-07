Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that they will be increasing the ex-showroom prices of their entire model range by up to 5 per cent. The prices will be effective from 1st January 2023. The manufacturer says that this has been done to off-set the inflationary pressure and constant rise in input cost. Depending on the model, the price increase would be different. The new prices are mentioned below.

Speaking about the price hike, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz."

Having said that, Mercedes-Benz is not the only manufacturer who has increased the prices. Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Mahindra, Audi and some other manufacturers have also increased the prices.

The manufacturer currently has locally produced as well as completely built imported vehicles in the Indian market. They have the A-Class Limousine, new generation C-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, S-Class and Mercedes Maybach S 580, along with the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE and GLS luxury SUVs. For CBU's there are V-Class, CLS, C-Class Cabriolet, the G 350d, the EQC and some of the vehicles from the AMG range. Mercedes-Benz is also locally producing some AMG vehicles such as the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, the AMG A 35 4MATIC+ saloon, AMG GLA 35 4MATIC+ SUV.

