Mercedes-Benz India CEO takes auto to avoid Pune traffic

Traffic jams can really test anyone's patience, be it in any part of the world. Something of this sort happened with Mercedes-Benz India's CEO Martin Schwenk who got stuck in traffic in Pune and got out of his Mercedes S-Class only to board an autorickshaw to reach his destination. Schwenk took to his Instagram account to share this experience of his.

Schwenk posted a picture showing the inside of the autorickshaw with the driver's back and wrote, “If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?" The post garnered netizens' attention and fetched over 7,000 likes. In the comment section, many shared their own traffic jam stories while many called this move of his a humble one.

(Also read | Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range )

On a separate note, Schwenk in a recent report said that a comprehensive trade deal between India and the European Union can open doors for Mercedes-Benz to think of changing the former into an export hub. In a Reuters report, he was quoted saying, “A trade deal that puts India in a competitive situation or gives it an advantage over other markets where Mercedes produces cars would ‘definitely help’." This deal will help Mercedes to manufacture more vehicles in India. Though Schwenk added that at this point the brand is focusing on building the capability and depending on how the demand develops, it will increase the numbers.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?)

Mercedes-Benz launched its much-awaited electric vehicle, the EQS 580 on September 30 at a price of ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The EV sure does have notable highlights but one of the significant ones is that the luxury electric sedan will be manufactured at Mercedes's manufacturing facility at Chakan near Pune.

First Published Date: