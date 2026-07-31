Maruti Suzuki starts production at Hansalpur Plant D, Gujarat capacity lifted to 10 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki has started commercial production at the fourth manufacturing plant at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, making the complex the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location in India. The new Plant D adds an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 units, taking the facility’s total capacity from 7,50,000 units to 10 lakh units per year.

The expansion is significant because it is the first time any of Suzuki's manufacturing facilities worldwide has reached an annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles at a single location. The added capacity is expected to support both domestic and export demand as Maruti Suzuki expands production from its Gujarat operations.

Capacity increases sharply

The commissioning of Plant D raises Maruti Suzuki’s total manufacturing capacity in India to 29 lakh units annually. The company has invested heavily in the Gujarat facility, with cumulative investment reaching ₹25,288.7 crore. The newly commissioned plant alone represents an estimated investment of ₹3,900 crore.

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e Vitara rolls out first

Plant D will initially manufacture the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s flagship battery electric vehicle. The move gives the Hansalpur facility a central role in the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing plans. The Gujarat complex currently produces the FRONX, Baleno, Swift and e Vitara.

Export hub gains importance

Hansalpur has become one of Maruti Suzuki’s most important export bases. During FY 2025-26, the facility accounted for nearly 47 per cent of the company’s total overseas shipments, underlining its role in supplying international markets.

The expansion is expected to further strengthen the company’s export capabilities alongside its domestic production operations.

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Company outlines future production plans

Speaking on the expansion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new line will further strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand from customers in India and overseas while advancing our ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision and expanding our global footprint."

“Together, the Hansalpur and the upcoming Sanand facility in Gujarat will play a pivotal role in achieving our long-term ambition of producing 4 million units annually in India. These projects reflect our commitment to strengthening India’s manufacturing competitiveness, creating employment, boosting exports and contributing towards Viksit Bharat."

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