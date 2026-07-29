2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin

Maruti Suzuki has started deliveries of the 2026 Brezza facelift across India. The updated sub-4 metre compact SUV retains its familiar four-variant line-up but receives several feature upgrades across the range, with a stronger focus on safety, convenience and connected technology.

The facelifted Brezza continues to be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims. While the entry-level version sticks to the essentials, the higher variants pack in a significantly richer equipment list, giving buyers more choice depending on their budget and requirements.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: LXi features

The entry-level LXi variant comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package despite being the base model. It gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ABS, hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Maruti Suzuki has also provided three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Comfort features include manual air conditioning, tilt-adjustable steering and front power windows, while the cabin gets a dual-tone interior theme.

On the outside, the SUV features halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and steel wheels with full wheel covers.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: VXi features

The VXi trim adds a noticeable jump in convenience and technology. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, four speakers with tweeters, rear AC vents and a front centre armrest.

Other additions include rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, a height-adjustable driver's seat and alloy wheels.

The turbo-petrol version of the VXi further benefits from a rear wiper, front fog lamps, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: 3 things I liked and 3 that could be better

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: ZXi features

The ZXi variant further expands the feature list with several advanced safety and convenience technologies.

It gets Blind Spot Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, a 360-degree HD camera, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), head-up display, wireless phone charger and cruise control.

Additional premium touches include an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: ZXi+ features

Sitting at the top of the range, the ZXi+ is the most feature-loaded version of the Brezza facelift.

It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys-tuned audio, wireless smartphone connectivity, Alexa voice assistant and adaptive cruise control.

The SUV also offers Blind Spot Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, TPMS, wireless charging and auto-folding ORVMs.

Other highlights include a smart key with walk-away locking, rear fast USB charging ports, leather-wrapped steering wheel, four-colour interior theme, wing-type rear headrests, machine-finished alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps and fully painted body cladding.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Engine and gearbox options

The 2026 Brezza facelift continues with multiple powertrain options depending on the variant.

The LXi and VXi variants are available with a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 1.5-litre K15C petrol-CNG powertrain with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The VXi also gets the option of a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The ZXi continues with petrol and CNG options, while the top-spec ZXi+ is available with the Boosterjet turbo-petrol manual and the 1.5-litre petrol automatic powertrain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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