Maruti Suzuki makes big BS 6 emission announcement, adds this key safety feature

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced that its entire car model lineup has now been upgraded to meet the updated BS 6 Phase II emission norms in the country. This includes Maruti models in various body-based segments like sedans and SUVs, as well as commercial vehicles that are now compliant with the new BS 6 Phase-II Real Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations.

The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced On-board Diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction. In a press statement, the company further informed that all of its car models now also come with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system which assists a driver in ‘challenging’ drive conditions by maintaining traction with road by optimally controlling engine output and braking force to each wheel.

Maruti Suzuki is the country's largest car maker and offers its cars under two retail chains - Arena and Nexa. Models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Brezza are offered under Arena channel while the likes of Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Grand Vitara and the newly-launched Fronx come under the Nexa umbrella. In all, the company has 15 models in its product portfolio - all with petrol engine options and most with CNG alternatives as well. The upgrade to all of these vehicles to meet the new emission norms is likely to come as a major shot in the arm for the manufacturer. “The Government of India’s drive to incorporate the new BS 6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan," said CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well."

Maruti Suzuki has always led the way when it comes to compact vehicles and hatchbacks but it is now betting big on SUVs as well. The company is next gearing up to launch the Jimny, a much-awaited, lifestyle-oriented SUV that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January.

First Published Date: