Kawasaki bikes to cost more in India from April. New price list here
Kawasaki ZH2SE variant currently costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Kawasaki bikes to cost more in India from April. New price list here

1 min read . 01:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Kawasaki has also rolled out the complete price list of its bikes which will be effective from April 1st.
  • There is no update from Kawasaki regarding the reason for the price hike.

Kawasaki India has announced that it is going to raise the prices of its motorcycles in the country starting from April. The company has also revealed new prices of the bikes which will be effective from April 1st.

Interestingly, the prices of a few of the motorcycles will remain unchanged while the rest will become more expensive. Bikes such as the newly launched Ninja 300, Ninja ZX-10R and others including Z H2, Z H2 SE, KLX110, and KLX140G will remain unaffected by the price hike.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 booking vouchers now available on Amazon India)

Here is the complete price list of the Kawasaki bikes which will be applicable from April 1st, 2021:

  • Kawasaki Ninja 300: 3,18,000 (unchanged)
  • Kawasaki Ninja 650: 6,54,000 (vs 6,39,000)
  • Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: 11,29,000 (vs 11,04,000)
  • Kawaskai Ninja ZX-10R: 14,99,000 (unchanged)
  • Kawasaki Z 650: 6,18,000 (vs 6,04,000)
  • Kawasaki Z 900: 8,34,000 (vs 8,19,000)
  • Kawasaki Z H2: 21,90,000 (unchanged)
  • Kawasaki Z H2 SE: 25,90,000 (unchanged)
  • Kawasaki Versys 650: 7,08,000 (vs 6,94,000)
  • Kawasaki Versys 1000: 11,44,000 (vs 11,19,000)
  • Kawasaki Vulcan S: 6,04,000 (vs 5,94,000)
  • Kawasaki W800: 7,19,000 (vs 7,09,000)
  • Kawasaki KLX110: 2,99,500 (unchanged)
  • Kawasaki KLX140G: 4,06,600 (unchanged)

(Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launch: Top five highlights)

As visible, bikes such as Versys 1000 and Z900 have received the maximum price hike. There is no update from the Japanese premium bike maker regarding the reason for the price hike.

