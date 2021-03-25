Kawasaki bikes to cost more in India from April. New price list here

Kawasaki India has announced that it is going to raise the prices of its motorcycles in the country starting from April. The company has also revealed new prices of the bikes which will be effective from April 1st.

Interestingly, the prices of a few of the motorcycles will remain unchanged while the rest will become more expensive. Bikes such as the newly launched Ninja 300, Ninja ZX-10R and others including Z H2, Z H2 SE, KLX110, and KLX140G will remain unaffected by the price hike.

Here is the complete price list of the Kawasaki bikes which will be applicable from April 1st, 2021:

Kawasaki Ninja 300: ₹ 3,18,000 (unchanged)

3,18,000 (unchanged) Kawasaki Ninja 650: ₹ 6,54,000 (vs ₹ 6,39,000)

6,54,000 (vs 6,39,000) Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: ₹ 11,29,000 (vs ₹ 11,04,000)

11,29,000 (vs 11,04,000) Kawaskai Ninja ZX-10R: ₹ 14,99,000 (unchanged)

14,99,000 (unchanged) Kawasaki Z 650: ₹ 6,18,000 (vs ₹ 6,04,000)

6,18,000 (vs 6,04,000) Kawasaki Z 900: ₹ 8,34,000 (vs ₹ 8,19,000)

8,34,000 (vs 8,19,000) Kawasaki Z H2: ₹ 21,90,000 (unchanged)

21,90,000 (unchanged) Kawasaki Z H2 SE: ₹ 25,90,000 (unchanged)

25,90,000 (unchanged) Kawasaki Versys 650: ₹ 7,08,000 (vs ₹ 6,94,000)

7,08,000 (vs 6,94,000) Kawasaki Versys 1000: ₹ 11,44,000 (vs ₹ 11,19,000)

11,44,000 (vs 11,19,000) Kawasaki Vulcan S: ₹ 6,04,000 (vs ₹ 5,94,000)

6,04,000 (vs 5,94,000) Kawasaki W800: ₹ 7,19,000 (vs ₹ 7,09,000)

7,19,000 (vs 7,09,000) Kawasaki KLX110: ₹ 2,99,500 (unchanged)

2,99,500 (unchanged) Kawasaki KLX140G: ₹ 4,06,600 (unchanged)

As visible, bikes such as Versys 1000 and Z900 have received the maximum price hike. There is no update from the Japanese premium bike maker regarding the reason for the price hike.