2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launch: Top five highlights2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 02:25 PM IST
- The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has become sharper in terms of looks with the new update.
- It has been priced at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kawasaki India recently launched the new Ninja ZX-10R in the market at a price tag of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the yearly update, the bike has received several changes from inside out. It has not only become sharper on the outside, but the company claims that the overall performance has also seen an up-shift thanks to the new update. Here are the top five key highlights of the new Ninja ZX-10R:
Updated Engine: The 2021 Ninja ZX-10R gets a significantly updated engine which now complies with the latest BS 6 emission norms. The 998 cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has been rated to churn out 200 bhp (210bhp with RAM Air) of maximum power at 13,200rpm and a peak torque output of 114 Nm at 11,400rpm. The transmission option remains a six-speed unit. As a part of the latest tweak, the engine has now received a finger-follower valve actuation system along with a new air-cooled oil cooler. Kawasaki says that these updates have been introduced with inputs from its World SBK racing team.
Updated Feature list: Along with an updated engine, the new Ninja has also received a host of new features. It now gets all-LED lighting, 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument panel which is now Bluetooth-enabled and can be paired with the company's RIDEOLOGY THE APP. The rider aids on the new bike include features such as electronic cruise control, cornering management function, traction control system, launch control, power modes, intelligent ABS, Öhlins electronic steering damper, riding modes, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.
Updated Design and Styling: The new Ninja ZX-10R features sharper exteriors in comparison to the model it replaces. There are twin-pod headlamps at the front with aerodynamic winglets built into the upper cowl for m downforce. It has also received a fresh tail cowl, along with an updated handlebar and footpeg positions. The revised setup for the handlebar and the footpegs is claimed to make the Ninja a more track-focused machine. The bike can be bought in two colour schemes - Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2.
Hardware: The Ninja continues along with its aluminium twin-spar frame and swingarm. The suspension kit on the bike includes Showa BFF (Balance Free Front Fork) at the front, which is complemented by a horizontal back-link rear suspension with Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) lite.
Rivals: It competes against the likes of Ducati Panigale V4, BMW S1000RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, and the Yamaha YZF-R1.
