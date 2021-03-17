Kawasaki India recently launched the new Ninja ZX-10R in the market at a price tag of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the yearly update, the bike has received several changes from inside out. It has not only become sharper on the outside, but the company claims that the overall performance has also seen an up-shift thanks to the new update. Here are the top five key highlights of the new Ninja ZX-10R: