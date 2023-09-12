Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R high-performance bike launched with racing DNA

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 12, 2023

The motorcycle comes as a Completely Built-Unit and is priced at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Deliveries for the bike will start from the first week of October

The bike comes in a single variant and one colour on offer - Metallic Spark Black 

The sports bike is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke in-line four engine 

 Check product page

The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch

The engine churns out 76 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque

For suspension duties, it gets a fully adjustable front forks and a rear shock absorber

 The bike features dual all-LED headlamps and Ninja ZX-10R-inspired taillight

It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and integrated riding modes
Riding modes include Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. For more...
Click Here