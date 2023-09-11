Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India priced at 8.49 lakh

Kawasaki launched the Ninja ZX-4R in India on Monday, at a price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The high-performance fully-faired motorcycle comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU), which results in a high price. The sportsbike is positioned between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400 in the company's India lineup. Kawasaki has stated that deliveries for the bike will start from the first week of October, right ahead of the festive season.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comes available in a single variant and there is only one colour on offer, which is the Metallic Spark Black. Like other models in Kawasaki India's portfolio, this one too comes carrying the racing DNA. The manufacturer claims that the Ninja ZX-4R offers a handling character that is similar to its bigger siblings, the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninjz ZX-6R.

Powering the aggressive-looking sportsbike is a 399 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke in-line four engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The engine is good at churning out 76 bhp peak power at 14,500 rpm, which can be increased to 79 bhp. The engine pumps out 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm. This makes it the most powerful model in the 400 cc segment.

For suspension duty, it gets fully adjustable front forks and a rear shock absorber. Built on a high-tensile Trellis frame, the bike is equipped with dual 290 mm front disc brake and 220 mm rear disc brake, paired with dual-channel ABS. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The bike gets a sharp and sculpted look and features design elements like dual all-LED headlamps and Ninja ZX-10R-inspired taillight. The turn indicators too come as LED units. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, and integrated riding modes, which are - Sport, Road, Rain or Rider. Kawasaki claims that these different modes make it simple to select a level of traction control and power mode to suit the riding conditions.

