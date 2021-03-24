Kawasaki Ninja 300 booking vouchers now available on Amazon India

Kawasaki India has recently announced that the bookings for its newly launched Ninja 300 BS 6 can now also be made online on the Amazon India website. Customers can buy the booking vouchers online which cost ₹3,000 and get them redeemed at the nearest Kawasaki’s authorised dealership. The booking voucher can be presented at the dealership and the amount will then be deducted from the final payment.

The new Ninja 300 was launched in the Indian market earlier this month at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹3.18 lakh. It comes out as a ₹20,000 costlier model against the discontinued BS 4 model.

(Also Read: Kawasaki India launches ZH2, ZH2 SE supercharged bikes starting at ₹21.90 lakh)

The new Ninja has been updated with a Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Save for the compliance to the stricter emission norms, there is no other change on the engine as it continues to churn out the same overall output figures. It delivers 38.4 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch.

The new BS 6-compliant Ninja 300 has been made available in three colour options – Candy Lime Green, Lime Green with KRT graphics and Ebony. Apart from new colours, there are no other significant exterior changes on the bike.

(Also Read: Kawasaki's semi-automatic electronic gearbox under development)

The design features have all been carried over as is. It gets the same twin-pod headlight at the front, a muscular fuel tank, fairing integrated front blinkers, split-style seats, and a chrome heatshield on the exhaust.



