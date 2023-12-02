New Kawasaki Eliminator 450 teased ahead of unveil at India Bike Week 2023

India Kawasaki Motor has dropped a teaser for a new motorcycle on its social media handles promising a grand unveiling at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW). While the company hasn’t revealed what the new model will be, the teaser with a partially uncovered wheel hints at the return of the Eliminator in an all-new avatar. The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 made its global debut earlier this year and the nameplate still enjoys a strong following in the Indian market.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450’s arrival will mark a full circle for the Japanese motorcycle maker in India, which once sold the bike in India under the Bajaj-Kawasaki partnership. The Eliminator nameplate dates back to 1985 when it used a 900 cc inline four-cylinder powerplant, while a 1,000 cc version was made in limited numbers as well. Kawasaki went on to bring more iterations of the Eliminator with 750, 600, 400, 250, 175 and 125 cc engine configurations that were sold until the late 2000s. India got the Kawasaki Eliminator 175, which went on to become the Bajaj Avenger 180 with the DTS-i engine.

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor on the Japanese-spec model. It's the larger motor that's likely to make it to India

The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 450 saw a rebirth of the motorcycle and the cruiser will be positioned below the Vulcan S in the brand’s portfolio. The offering gets an all-black look with a round LED headlamp, bulbous fuel tank, low-set split seats and an exposed frame. The forward-set footpegs and wide handlebar lend a relaxed riding position on the cruiser. The engine casing, chassis, and alloy wheels get the blacked-out finish, while the headlamp cowl gets a body-coloured finish making for a nice contrast.

Power on the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 comes from the 451 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 44.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42. 6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets a 310 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS. The Eliminator tips the scales at a kerb weight of 176 kg.

The Eliminator nameplate makes a comeback after a nearly two decades to the Indian market

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is badged as the ‘Eliminator 500’ in the UK and it’ll be interesting to see which badge comes to the Indian market. Expect prices to be around ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which places it between the Ninja 400 and Z650 in the brand’s lineup. The parallel-twin offering will take on the Keeway V302C V-Twin in the same space.

