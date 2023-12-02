HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Kawasaki Eliminator 450 Teased Ahead Of Unveil At India Bike Week 2023

New Kawasaki Eliminator 450 teased ahead of unveil at India Bike Week 2023

India Kawasaki Motor has dropped a teaser for a new motorcycle on its social media handles promising a grand unveiling at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW). While the company hasn’t revealed what the new model will be, the teaser with a partially uncovered wheel hints at the return of the Eliminator in an all-new avatar. The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 made its global debut earlier this year and the nameplate still enjoys a strong following in the Indian market.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 12:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki Eliminator
The new Kawasaki Eliminator arrives with a 451 cc engine in the US and UK and this is the version that's likely to arrive in India later this month
Kawasaki Eliminator
The new Kawasaki Eliminator arrives with a 451 cc engine in the US and UK and this is the version that's likely to arrive in India later this month

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450’s arrival will mark a full circle for the Japanese motorcycle maker in India, which once sold the bike in India under the Bajaj-Kawasaki partnership. The Eliminator nameplate dates back to 1985 when it used a 900 cc inline four-cylinder powerplant, while a 1,000 cc version was made in limited numbers as well. Kawasaki went on to bring more iterations of the Eliminator with 750, 600, 400, 250, 175 and 125 cc engine configurations that were sold until the late 2000s. India got the Kawasaki Eliminator 175, which went on to become the Bajaj Avenger 180 with the DTS-i engine.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 450
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor on the Japanese-spec model. It's the larger motor that's likely to make it to India
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 450
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor on the Japanese-spec model. It's the larger motor that's likely to make it to India

The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 450 saw a rebirth of the motorcycle and the cruiser will be positioned below the Vulcan S in the brand’s portfolio. The offering gets an all-black look with a round LED headlamp, bulbous fuel tank, low-set split seats and an exposed frame. The forward-set footpegs and wide handlebar lend a relaxed riding position on the cruiser. The engine casing, chassis, and alloy wheels get the blacked-out finish, while the headlamp cowl gets a body-coloured finish making for a nice contrast.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  W175
₹ 1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kawasaki Ninja 400 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
₹ 79.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Power on the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 comes from the 451 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 44.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42. 6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets a 310 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS. The Eliminator tips the scales at a kerb weight of 176 kg.

Also Read : Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser launched in Japan, to rival RE Super Meteor 650.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400
The Eliminator nameplate makes a comeback after a nearly two decades to the Indian market
Kawasaki Eliminator 400
The Eliminator nameplate makes a comeback after a nearly two decades to the Indian market

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is badged as the ‘Eliminator 500’ in the UK and it’ll be interesting to see which badge comes to the Indian market. Expect prices to be around 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which places it between the Ninja 400 and Z650 in the brand’s lineup. The parallel-twin offering will take on the Keeway V302C V-Twin in the same space.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Vulcan S Kawasaki Eliminator 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 450 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Kawasaki India Kawasaki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.