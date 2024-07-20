Isuzu announces I-Care Moonsoon Camp, offers service benefits to customers

Isuzu Motors India has rolled out the ‘I-Care Moonsoon Camp’ for its range of D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. The service camp will offer benefits to customers as there are preventive maintenance checks that they can avail. It is important to note that the Isuzu I-Care Monsoon Camp will be held at authorized dealers of Isuzu between the 22nd to 28th of July 2024.

Customers who visit the service centres during the camp will get a free 37-point comprehensive check-up and a free regen for the BS6 vehicles. There are also discounts that the brand is offering. There is a 10 per cent discount on labour and RSA purchase and there is a 5 per cent discount on parts and lubes and fluids.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu recently launched the V-Cross Z Prestige with styling upgrades and safety enhancements. It is priced at ₹26.92 lakh ex-showroom. The 2024Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige has received styling enhancements, such as a new front bumper guard, front fog lamp garnish, updated grille, and engine hood garnish, all in a sleek dark grey finish. Additionally, the ORVMs and alloy wheels have been blacked out. The dark grey theme continues onto the roof rails, rear combo lamp garnish, rear bumper, fender lips, badge, and decal.

Also Read : 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift launched in Thailand with sportier look, more features

The V-Cross has also received numerous safety enhancements, including standard traction control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist for all manual variants. Additionally, the cabin now features new rear seat occupant detector sensors with a warning buzzer, three-point seatbelts for all three passengers in the second row, and a seatbelt warning indicator on the instrument console. Isuzu has redesigned the rear seats to provide a more comfortable seating posture with a higher degree of inclination.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross specs

There are no mechanical changes so the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine has been carried forward. It puts out 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic that sends power to all four wheels.

