Hyundai Bluelink connected technology cars surpass 6.75 lakh sales since 2019. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has announced to have sold over 6.75 lakh cars with its proprietary Bluelink connected car technology. The company’s first car with ‘connected’ technology, Hyundai Venue was introduced in 2019. Interestingly, in 2024, the contribution of connected cars in the company’s retail sales stood at 25.7 per cent as compared to 4.7 per cent in 2019.

While the first car with Bluelink, Hyundai Venue, was introduced in 2019, currently 12 out of the 14 models in the portfolio offer the technology. In

Hyundai Bluelink is currently offered in 12 models including i20, i20 N Line, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Verna, Creta, Creta N Line, Creta Electric, Alcazar, Tucson and the Ioniq 5. While the first Hyundai vehicle with Bluelink has 35 telematics features, focused on four key areas - Performance, Convenience, Safety and Security, in 2024, a new digital key feature was introduced in the Hyundai Alcazar.

This new feature allows the customer to use his/her phone as the key to the vehicle, eliminating the need to carry the physical key, and the same is now being offered with the Hyundai Creta Electric as well. Interestingly, the company aims to further expand its Bluelink service by addition of new features and expansion to other model offerings in the future.

Hyundai Bluelink: Key highlights

Vehicle performance can be tracked using Bluelink features such as vehicle health report, maintenance alert and trip history, for instance. The vehicle also reports errors to the user via notifications on their mobile phone, apart from displaying the same on the infotainment screen. The information can be accessed using the Bluelink mobile app for timely corrective actions.

Hyundai Bluelink is offered with a complimentary three year package, which includes multifaceted safety features such as SOS, auto collision notification, Road Side Assistance (RSA), dedicated phone helpline, and emergency contact notification, to name a few. Numerous customers have utilized these safety features in emergency cases wherein HMIL’s network provided timely support to customers.

Hyundai Bluelink service also offers a host of security features which ensure enhanced safety and peace of mind. Some of these features include vehicle immobilization through the Bluelink call center in case of theft, stolen vehicle notification, geo-fencing alerts, valet alerts, high speed alerts, etc. All these features act as active safety measures for customers and can be accessed through the Bluelink app from anywhere across the globe.

