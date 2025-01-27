LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 27, 2025: Auto recap, Jan 26: India's electric car fleet growth projection, Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 phase 2 test drive begin
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on January 27, 2025: Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
27 Jan 2025, 07:19 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 26: India's electric car fleet growth projection, Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 phase 2 test drive begin
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
27 Jan 2025, 07:07 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Osamu Suzuki, former Suzuki Motor Corporation chief awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously
- Osamu Suzuki took a risk and bet on India when no one else believed in having a viable automobile company in India.
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2025, 07:07 AM IST