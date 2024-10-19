What can you buy in India for the price of this Honda 750 cc scooter?
Honda has recently brought out the updated Forza 750 GT scooter, which comes with a starting price of £10,499 (approximately ₹11.55 lakh). While such a price tag is quite remarkable for a scooter, BMW does sell its C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW has also unveiled the electric CE 04 at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This offers 41 bhp of maximum power and 62 Nm of peak torque, while the Honda Forza 750 boasts 57.7 bhp and 69 Nm of torque with its 750 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
The Forza 750 will not be coming to India anytime soon, and even if it does, it will have to do so in a more-costly Completely Built Unit (CBU) guise. In a market, where the average scooter is priced between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, the Honda Forza 750 would be slotted within the price range of four-wheelers. If you are in the market for brand-new SUVs or high-performance sports bikes that could be had for the price of this scooter, here is a detailed list of five such vehicles that you can buy today:
The Ninja ZX6R is available in a single variant and two colour options, and it is priced at ₹11.53 lakh (ex-showroom). While it is priced higher than our 750 cc maxi-scooter, the cost will earn you a middleweight superbike that makes 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. The ZX-6R is powered by a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder 636 cc engine that is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The superbike features LEDs all around alongside a 4.3-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity. It also comes with ABS and four distinct ride modes, which are Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider.
This naked streetfighter is priced from ₹10.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one single variant and four colour options. The Street Triple R is driven by a 765 cc liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder motor that makes 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It gets twin-pod LED headlights and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys. Showa handles suspension duties with USD separate function forks in the font and a piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. The Street Triple R gets a multi-function colour TFT console and is offered with Optimised Cornering ABS and switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control. Triumph has further fitted in an under-seat USB socket for charging purposes.
The Tata Curvv is priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is offered with two petrol engine options and one diesel unit. Within the Forza 750’s price point, consumers can opt for the two base petrol variants with the six-speed manual, dubbed Smart and Pure+. The Curvv comes equipped with ventilated leatherette seats, and the rear seats can be adjusted for incline. The driver gets a smart digital steering wheel and a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster. For infotainment, there are various options available, with the top-spec variants featuring a 12.30-inch touchscreen display. For safety features, the car is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and Level-2 ADAS with 20 features.
The micro-SUV starts at ₹5.99 lakh for the base model, while the top-spec variant is priced at ₹10.42 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, offering 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. The car is available with a five-speed AMT or a five-speed manual gearbox. There's also a CNG variant with a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel engine. The interior features fabric upholstery, and the top variants have a semi-leatherette finish. It comes with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment system in the Knight Edition. Additional features include a wireless charger, USB port, height-adjustable driver's seat, and cruise control. Safety features include six airbags, integrated dual-camera dashcam in higher variants, TPMs, ABS, stability control, and hill start assist.
This sub-compact SUV is priced from ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base model, but for the price of the Forza 750, you can get the AX5 petrol with the six-speed manual. The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaces the XUV300 and is available with two petrol engines and one diesel unit option. All three engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a TCA. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. The car also has Level-2 ADAS, which is based on a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO has disc brakes all around, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back seats.
