Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

Hyundai Creta Electric has started arriving at dealerships which means that the deliveries of the electric SUV should start soon. Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The prices start at ₹18 lakh and go up to ₹23.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

What is the booking amount of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The booking amount has been set to ₹25,000 for the Hyundai Creta Electric.

What are the motor specifications of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in two states of tune. The lower-spec model puts out 133 bhp of max power while the higher-spec model gets 169 bhp of max power.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

What is the 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

What are the features of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The Hyundai Creta Electric will share many features with the standard Creta, but it will also include additional enhancements. Notably, the electric vehicle will maintain the leatherette dashboard and the dual-screen configuration for both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, akin to the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. It will support wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the steering wheel will be redesigned, featuring a dual-spoke layout with four dots, reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

(Read more: Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025)

Other key highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric are electric panoramic sunroof, new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. Besides these, the Hyundai Creta Electric will also feature digital key which made its debut with the Hyundai Alcazar, active air flaps on the front bumper for better range efficiency and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

What are the battery specifications of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

Hyundai has announced that the Creta Electric will be equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, which has received ARAI certification for a range of 473 kilometers. Nevertheless, the teaser indicates that in normal mode, the Creta Electric can achieve a distance of 392 kilometers on a full charge. Additionally, the variant featuring a 42 kWh battery pack will offer an ARAI certified range of 390 kilometers on a single charge.

What are the charging times of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

Hyundai asserts that the Creta Electric can achieve a charge level of 80 per cent from a starting point of 10 per cent in just 58 minutes when utilizing DC charging. In contrast, the 11 kW Smart Connected wall box charger is capable of charging the vehicle from 10 per cent to a full 100 per cent in a duration of 4 hours through AC home charging.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: