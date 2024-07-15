Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Here are top five cars launched in H1 2024
2024 has been a busy year for India's car market, with a steady stream of new releases. The first half of the year saw a diverse range of vehicles hit the market, catering to various needs and budgets. From feature-packed SUVs and fuel-efficient hatchbacks to the growing presence of electric vehicles, there's been something for everyone.
The good news doesn't stop there, as automakers continue to tease exciting launches scheduled for the remainder of 2024. With this constant influx of new options, car buyers in India have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In this we will look into the top five cars that were launched in the first half of 2024.
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet got a facelift in January 2024, marking its first major update since launch. The refreshed design boasts a sleeker look, while the feature list expands significantly. Highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, connected car tech, and ventilated front seats.
Safety is bolstered with ADAS features alongside standard equipment like airbags and ABS. Powertrain options see an increase, with buyers now having a choice between a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, each paired with a suitable transmission option.
Hyundai Creta and Creta N Line
A popular nameplate in India, the Hyundai Creta received a significant refresh in 2024. Debuting in January, the standard facelift boasted a redesigned exterior and a more premium cabin brimming with new features. Highlights included a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and a digital driver's display. Safety is well-addressed with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS features. Engine options are plentiful, ranging from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated unit to a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Following in March, the sportier Hyundai Creta N Line joined the lineup. It shares the turbocharged engine with the standard Hyundai Creta but offers a more aggressive design and potentially tweaked performance for a driving-focused experience.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in January 2024, starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on their new Acti.ev platform, the Tata Punch EV offers a distinct look compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart thanks to unique exterior and interior design elements. Available in five trims and two battery pack options, the Tata Punch EV caters to a range of needs.
Feature-wise, it boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital driver's display, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats. Safety is addressed with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
The key differentiator lies in the battery packs. The smaller 25 kWh option offers a claimed range of 315 km, while the larger 35 kWh battery extends that range to 421 km on a single charge.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO was also introduced in the first half of 2024. Essentially a revamped version of the Mahindra XUV300, the Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts a complete design overhaul, featuring a new cabin inspired by the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The feature list is extensive, with nine trims and three engine options catering to diverse buyer preferences. Notably, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers segment-first features, making it a strong contender in the market.
Technology takes centre stage with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof (a first in its class), and a Harman Kardon sound system. Comfort features include dual-zone climate control and rear AC vents. Safety remains a priority with Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags.
Power comes from a choice of three engines: two turbo-petrol options, a 1.2-liter making 110 PS and a 1.2-liter T-GDI producing 130 PS, alongside a 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 117 PS. Transmission choices include a manual gearbox and an optional automatic or AMT depending on the engine selected.