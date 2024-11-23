The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 debuts globally with over 600km range. Check it out

The Ioniq 9 is a three-row all-electric SUV and it is the third and largest Hyundai EV

Panametric Pixels LED units dominate the front fascia and the car offers four alloy options

The rear end features a boat tail design and is fitted with full-LED combination lamps

The Ioniq 9 features a sleek roofline and the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model

The long wheelbase brings a luxurious interior with relaxation seats and Universal Console 2.0

The driver receives two 12-inch displays for the cluster and the infotainment touchscreen

The Ioniq 9's second row features swivel seats that rotate on their axis  

The cargo area benefits from fully-reclining seats and a flat floor. It also brings a V2L power outlet 

The Ioniq 9 boasts a 620 km single-charge range and the largest battery in any Hyundai EV
