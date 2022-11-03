HT Auto
Here's how this Tesla Model 3 ended up swimming with fishes


By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 12:04 PM
A Tesla Model 3 submerged in the ocean in Santa Barbara, California (@JohnPalminteri/Twitter)
A Tesla Model 3 submerged in the ocean in Santa Barbara, California

A Tesla Model 3 was recently found floating in the ocean in Santa Barbara, California by the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department. Upon searching the vehicle and the nearby surroundings, the officials couldn't find anyone associated with the electric vehicle. An investigation is underway to ascertain how the battery-powered vehicle ended up swimming with the fishes, half submerged in ocean water.

Images of the white Tesla posted on social media shows the vehicle floating in the ocean with most of its body part submerged. The police authorities found out that the vehicle wasn’t reported as stolen and notified the registered owner that it was their responsibility to have it recovered.

(Also read | Why Tesla is shutting down its first EV showroom in China)

Public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in an interview with CarScoops, informed that the case of the Tesla Model 3 could be similar to that of the Bronco that was found submerged in water a few months ago.

It is being speculated that the Tesla must have been driven into the ocean and was left there after getting stuck. However, the officials informed that there has been no reports of any hazardous materials having spilled into the marsh from the vehicle. However, the owner of the vehicle will have to go to extreme lengths to retrieve the Model 3.

The officer further informed the publication that during the time of the Bronco being submerged in water, it was recovered using a sandbar and required a specialized team and sophisticated tools to get the SUV out. Heavy-duty airbags were the only way to get it out of the sand so that it could be towed into shore.

Fortunately, no person was injured and no pollutants were spilled into the ecosystem then and so is the case now as well. It is also being said that Tesla is not really made to handle deep water.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3
