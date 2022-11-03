HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Why Tesla Is Shutting Down Its First Ev Showroom In China

Why Tesla is shutting down its first EV showroom in China

Tesla owns and runs over 200 outlets across the country that display models and arrange test drives for potential buyers. The EV maker recently cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y in China.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 07:22 AM
File photo of customers making beeline at a Tesla showroom in Beijing showcasing a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV). (REUTERS)
File photo of customers making beeline at a Tesla showroom in Beijing showcasing a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV). (REUTERS)
File photo of customers making beeline at a Tesla showroom in Beijing showcasing a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV). (REUTERS)
File photo of customers making beeline at a Tesla showroom in Beijing showcasing a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market.

Tesla confirmed the closure of the showroom in Beijing's upscale downtown shopping centre Parkview Green to Reuters on Wednesday. It said it had relocated the store to another mall called Raffles City. That showroom was opened in mid-October and is smaller than the original two-floor showroom in Parkview Green.

Two people with knowledge of the matter previously said Tesla had shut the Parkview Green showroom late last week. The store, opened in 2013, was Tesla's first in China and was renovated and expanded in 2018.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

A member of the mall's staff confirmed to Reuters during a visit to the site on Wednesday that Tesla had shut the showroom, whose windows are now plastered with posters belonging to the next tenant, a streetwear brand BAPE.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

"Their contract with us expired and Tesla decided not to extend it," the mall staff member said.

A call to the store earlier in the day was redirected to the Raffles City showroom.

Tesla owns and runs over 200 outlets across the country that display models and arrange test drives for potential buyers.

Reuters reported in September that Tesla was considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing after traffic plunged during COVID restrictions.

It also plans to put more emphasis on stores in less-costly suburban locations that can also provide repairs as the company works to meet Chief Executive Elon Musk's goal of improving service for customers.

As part of that effort, Tesla has been hiring technicians and other staff for service jobs in China. The company's China recruitment website showed 305 openings for service jobs as of Wednesday, little changed from September.

More than half of Tesla's China stores do not offer repair or maintenance services and are in high-rent locations where space is limited. That included the now-closed Parkview Green Tesla store.

Tesla owns all of its own stores rather than relying on dealers. It also sells its cars online. That has allowed it more leeway to adjust a retail strategy that had been initially modeled on Apple's glossy stores in high-rent locations.

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

Tesla sold 318,151 vehicles in China in the first nine months of 2022, up 55% from a year earlier, according the China Passenger Car Association. By comparison, overall sales of electric vehicles and hybrids increased 113.2%.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Model 3 Model Y
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

King of the road? New Rolls-Royce Phantom marks the end of the era of opulence
King of the road? New Rolls-Royce Phantom marks the end of the era of opulence
This is MG's upcoming compact EV for the Indian market
This is MG's upcoming compact EV for the Indian market
New driver? Check out this beginner's driving glossary
New driver? Check out this beginner's driving glossary
Is this Ducati motorcycle the most dominant cruiser ever
Is this Ducati motorcycle the most dominant cruiser ever
How to get a duplicate RC of your car in Delhi?
How to get a duplicate RC of your car in Delhi?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city