Google Maps will offer 3D experience, to launch in 15 cities globally this year

Google Maps has been transformed to offer real-life 3D updates to users that can revolutionise navigation besides other usages. The company unveiled the updated Google Maps as a new ‘Immersive View for Routes' which will be launched in 15 cities around the world by the end of this year. The updated Google Maps will offer features like traffic simulation, bike lanes, complex intersections, parking and more.

Google will roll out the latest Google Maps update in cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice. The new Google Maps in 3D will be available for both Android and iOS users. It can be used for navigation while driving too.

In the latest update, Google will artificial intelligence to stitch outputs from its Street View feature and aerial images to create a 3D experience for Google Maps users. Once the user keys in the destination, the updated Google Maps will offer multidimensional interface that will show roads with real-time traffic updates, bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections and parking during the trip. Sundar Pichai, CEO at Google, said during his keynote address on Wednesday, “Google Maps provides 20 billion kilometres of directions every day. That’s a lot of trips. Imagine if you could see your whole trip in advance. With Immersive View for Routes, now you can, whether you’re walking, cycling, or driving."

The updated Google Maps will also offer real-time weather updates to help commuters plan their trips better. Besides this, the new Google Maps will also offer bird’s-eye view of an area to give users a clear idea about what to expect before they reach their destination.

Google Maps users in India are unlikely to get the updated navigation apps on their systems any time soon. According to reports, India may have to wait long to be able to use it.

