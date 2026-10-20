Axor Agera full-face helmet launched with aerodynamic spoiler, race-inspired design

Axor, the premium helmet brand from Vega Auto, has launched the Agera full-face helmet in India. Unveiled on October 19, 2026, the new helmet features an aerodynamic rear spoiler, an integrated exhaust vent and a range of visor and safety features aimed at riders seeking a sportier riding experience.

The Agera's aerodynamic profile is one of its key highlights. According to the company, the rear spoiler is designed to manage airflow and reduce aerodynamic drag, while also serving as an integrated rear exhaust vent. Axor says the design could help minimise neck fatigue during high-speed riding.

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Commenting on the launch, Uttam Chandak, Joint Managing Director and R&D Head at Axor, said the company focused on developing a shell profile that manages airflow effectively. The helmet combines aerodynamic considerations with ventilation and race-inspired styling, he added.

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The Agera comes with an optically correct, scratch-resistant and UV-protected outer Revo visor. It also gets a quick-release mechanism that allows tool-free visor changes. An internal smoke sun visor is included to help reduce glare, while the Pinlock-ready design supports the fitment of an anti-fog insert.

In terms of safety-related equipment, the helmet features a Double D-Ring fastening system and an Emergency Quick Release System (EQRS). The latter is designed to facilitate helmet removal in emergency situations.

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Axor says the Agera will also be introduced across international markets, expanding the brand's performance-focused helmet portfolio. However, the company has not disclosed the helmet's price or detailed market availability information in the announcement.

Vega Helmets, which owns Axor, was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belgaum, Karnataka. Its portfolio includes helmets under the Vega and Axor brands, along with riding apparel, gloves, luggage and other accessories.

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