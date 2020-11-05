Ducati announces best third quarter sales ever

Ducati has announced that it has delivered 14,694 motorcycles worldwide in the third quarter of the calendar year 2020. It is the highest ever third quarter sales Ducati has recorded till date.

The company said that it has delivered 4,468 motorcycles in September out of which the Panigale, Scrambler and the Multistrada families posted the best results. As per Ducati, the firm started to recover from the decline in performance due to the pandemic from June. "Although 2020 is a stormy year, the third quarter recorded the most positive performance ever," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati.

The company has adapted to its digital systems to continue serving its customers. It virtually presented the Streetfighter V4 and the Scrambler 1100 PRO in the past. It will also push out details of the its 2021 range in November in a series of online episodes. As a part of the new reveals the company also showcased the new Multistrada V4 recently.

"Now the situation is worsening again, unfortunately just when we are about to present to the world the new models for 2021, on which we have worked continuously despite the difficulties introduced by the pandemic. Once again we are forced to redefine working methods and processes in order to maintain a high level of attention to the safety of our employees, suppliers and operators. Digital presentations, use of smart working and video meetings, access into the company only when strictly necessary."

The company now has a global sales network of 730 dealerships as well as service points in 90 countries worldwide.