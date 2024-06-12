Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon

The limited edition Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario has been listed on the brand’s Indian website, hinting at an imminent launch. The new Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, as the name suggests, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Monster motorcycle range and the limited edition has a restricted production run of 500 units worldwide. The new limited edition offering gets special upgrades over the standard model to make it more exclusive.

2024 Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario: Colours

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut in July last year. Visually, the limited edition gets the new Italian Tricolore livery inspired by the sporty iterations of the Monster bikes from the past. Decked in red, white and green colours, the bike gets gold wheels bringing a nice contrast.

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario gets lightweight Ohlins suspension while the limited edition also features forged aluminium wheels and a lighter lithium-ion battery

The Monster 30 Anniversario also gets a distinctive seat with the 30th-anniversary logo. The 4.3-inch TFT display gets special animation, while the plaque on the handlebar reads “Monster 30th Anniversario." Each of the limited edition motorcycles gets a personalised plaque with a unique serial number, which sets it apart from the other. Moreover, Ducati will give the owners a certificate of authenticity with the motorcycle.

2024 Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario: Specifications

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario also gets changes to the hardware to make it more entertaining to ride. The naked is 4 kg lighter with a kerb weight of 184 kg than the standard bike by the use of a lighter lithium-ion battery, 43 mm Ohlins NIX front forks and forged aluminium wheels. The bike also gets an Ohlins monoshock at the rear and steering damper, and a Thermignoni exhaust. Power comes from the familiar 937 cc L-Twin motor tuned for 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2024 Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario is available for bookings at dealerships

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario gets a host of electronic aids carried from the standard version including three riding modes - Wet, Road, and Sport. It also gets traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, four-piston calipers, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso TV tyres. The seat height has also gone up by 20 mm at 840 mm.

2024 Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario: Expected Price

The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario will arrive at a premium and expect the Italian motorcycle maker to position it above the Monster SP. Expect prices to be around ₹16.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s unclear as to how many units of the limited edition model have been allocated for India. That said, the bike will certainly be a collectors’ item in the years to come.

