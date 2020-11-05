Ducati Multistrada V4 breaks cover: All you need to know

Ducati has announced five new bikes for 2021 and has already unveiled the first installment in the form of the Multistrada V4. The introduction of the new Multistrada V4 marks an end to the Multistrada 1260. Ducati claims that it is the best "Multi" ever, or in short, 'more Multistrada than ever'.

The key highlight on the new Multistrada V4 is its powertrain - V4 Granturismo. The company claims that it is a lightweight (66.7 kg) and compact unit which displaces 1,158 cc and delivers 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 125 Nm (12.7 kgm) at 8,750 rpm.

In addition, adopting this engine allows for a significant lengthening of maintenance intervals on the bike. As per the company its oil change is scheduled every 15,000 km, while valve clearance check and eventual adjustment is required every 60,000 km. Ducati claims that no bike in production goes that far.

The bike is built around an aluminium monocoque frame sitting atop of the new V4 engine, with a trellis-style subframe at the back.

It uses a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the back. The wheels are shod on with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II rubber. It gets an electronic semi-active ‘Skyhook’ system by Marzocchi. The suspension setup on the bike offers long travel – 170 mm at the front and 180 mm over the back – while the bike features a ground clearance of 220 mm which is 46 mm higher than the its predecessor.

The new Multistrada V4 also features front and rear radar system, which allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

This Multistrada V4 is the fourth generation bike in Ducati's Multistrada range. It will arrive at the Ducati dealerships (international) from the end of November.