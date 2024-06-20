Ducati Multistrada V4 RS listed on India website, launch imminent

Ducati India has listed the Multistrada V4 RS on its website, hinting at an imminent launch. The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is the more power-packed iteration of the adventure tourer, closer to the track in terms of performance than off-road trails. The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS borrows the same V4 engine as the Panigale V4 bringing incredible power figures to the motorcycle.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Engine Specifications

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that develops a whopping 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm at 9,500 rpm. This makes the Multi V4 RS the most powerful motorcycle in its class. In contrast, the standard Multistrada V4 with the Granturismo engine makes 170 bhp. The RS also benefits from an Akrapovic exhaust among other upgrades.

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS gets the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, same as the Panigale and Streetfighter V4, which belts out 177 bhp and 118 Nm

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Lightweight Components

Ducati has brought more lightweight components to the Multistrada V4 RS and weighs 3 kg less than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. The bike rides on 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels and a titanium subframe that’s 2.5 kg lighter than the other Multi variants. The tail section does away with the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket for a leaner alternative.

Suspension duties are handled by the new 48 mm Ohlins fully adjustable front forks with titanium nitride (TiN) and an Ohlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock in the rear. Braking performance comes from the radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston calipers at the front with twin 330 mm semi-floating disc brakes and a radial master cylinder. The rear gets a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc brake. The sporty offering gets seat height adjustability between 840 mm and 860 mm.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Electronics

On the electronics front, the Multistrada V4 RS gets four modes - Full, High, Medium, and Low. It also has traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, four ride modes and a Full Power Mode to extract maximum performance. The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will primarily compete against the BMW M 1000 XR in the segment and prices are likely to be around ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

