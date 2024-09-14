Ducati Diavel V4: Quick review

In terms of looks, the Diavel V4 is one of the most striking looking motorcycle. It grabs a lot of attention on the road.
It comes loaded with technology and riding aids which do come in handy. The instrument cluster is easy to read even in direct sunlight.
Ducati has given special attention to the single-sided swingarm, headlamp and tail lamp design, hidden footpegs and grab handles.
The V4 engine puts out 168 bhp and 126 Nm. It has quite a character and starts going after 3,000 km. There is a hint of vibrations but they smoothen out as you climb the rev range.
There is a clunk sound when shifting from neutral to 1st and from 1st to second. Apart from this, the gearbox is smooth and there is also a bi-directional quickshifter on offer.
The exhaust sound is great and if the owner wants then he can opt for Akrapovic system.
Brakes are phenominal and they give a lot of confidence and feedback.
The ride quality is also surprisingly good for a Ducati. There is fully adjustable suspension setup on offer.
The riding triangle is comfortable and the handling is also great. It sticks to the line that the rider opts for.