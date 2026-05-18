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Cars & Bikes Auto News Cng Price Hiked For The Second Time In Delhi Ncr. Here's How Much It Costs Now

CNG price hiked for the second time in Delhi-NCR. Here's how much it costs now

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 May 2026, 08:27 am
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CNG prices have been raised by 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR again, marking the second hike in two days.

CNG
CNG prices have been raised by ₹1 per kg across Delhi-NCR again, marking the second hike in two days. (Hindustan Times)
CNG
CNG prices have been raised by ₹1 per kg across Delhi-NCR again, marking the second hike in two days.
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Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become even costlier in Delhi with a second hike in two days, when the cleaner fuel prices were raised by 1 per kg across the Delhi-NCR with effect from Sunday. This was the second CNG price hike in two days. Following the revision, CNG now costs 80.09 per kg in Delhi, while in Noida and Ghaziabad, the price has gone up to 88.70 per kg. Previously, on May 15, CNG prices were increased by 2 per kg. With the latest hike, CNG prices have increased by a total of 3 per kg in 48 hours in the national capital region.

Earlier on May 15, the central government increased petrol and diesel prices by 3 per litre across the country. Following this revision, petrol prices in New Delhi increased from 94.77 to 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices shot up from 87.67 to 90.67 per litre. This came as a major hike after a long time.

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These price hikes for petrol, diesel, and CNG came amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that began on February 28 this year have disrupted the global crude oil supply chain and pushed Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel.

The Indian government has defended the hike in fuel prices, comparing the 3.2% and 3.4% price increase for petrol and diesel, respectively, in India to other countries, claiming that these fuels witnessed the hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100% in the international market due to the Middle East conflict.

India is not the only country where petrol and diesel prices have been impacted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Malaysia witnessed a hike of 89.7% in petrol prices and 112.7% in diesel prices. The US reported a hike of 44.% in petrol prices and 48.1% in diesel prices. China saw a hike of 21.7% in petrol and 23.7% in diesel prices, recently, owing to the impact of the conflict.

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First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 08:27 am IST
TAGS: CNG petrol dies

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