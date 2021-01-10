An online car hailing platform, Didi Chuxing was fined 340,000 yuan ($53,000) for failing to implement the government’s requirements on coronavirus prevention, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said at a briefing Sunday.

Didi’s drivers were fined a combined 1.07 million yuan for failing to sterilize cars, weak masks or failing to refuse passengers with no masks, Rong Jun, vice head of the commission, said at the briefing.

The fines came after several drivers of the Didi platform were confirmed to be infected by coronavirus recently, including an asymptomatic case reported Saturday in Beijing.

Law enforcement authorities will punish the Didi platform and drivers severely later, the official said.

