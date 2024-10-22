Centre to sanction road projects worth 2,800 crore in Tripura

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will sanction projects worth ₹2,800 crore to Tripura to boost the state's connectivity, an official statement said on Monday.

The assurance came at a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held in Vanijya Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the PWD portfolio, was also present in the meeting, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo S90 1969.0 cc 1969.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 GT3 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers MINI Countryman 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ferrari 812 6496.0 cc 6496.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare

"During the meeting, discussions were held on eight projects which will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the northeastern state," it said.

The projects include ₹800 crore for the Agartala Eastern Bypass, ₹1,500 crore for widening the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, ₹400 crore for developing the road from Ranirbazar to inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) and an additional ₹100 crore under the Central Road Fund (CRF), it said.

The CMO statement said the chief minister also held discussions on a new National Highway from Kamalpur to Gandacherra via Ambassa and Amarpur to Sabroom to enhance international trade and tourism.

Discussions were held on building a logistics park on the Eastern Bypass near Agartala over a 100-acre land and sanctioning of funds for restoring the National Highways damaged by floods, it added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: