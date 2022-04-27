HT Auto
Home Auto News Bajaj Auto Registers ‘pulsar Elan’ And ‘pulsar Eleganza’ Nameplates

Bajaj Auto registers ‘Pulsar Elan’ and ‘Pulsar Eleganza’ nameplates

Bajaj Auto is aiming to ramp up its premium motorcycle business not just in the domestic market, but overseas too. Newly patented nameplates could be a step forward in the same direction.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 08:57 AM
Representational image of Bajaj Pulsar 250
Representational image of Bajaj Pulsar 250
Representational image of Bajaj Pulsar 250
Representational image of Bajaj Pulsar 250

Bajaj Auto has filed for patent of two new names - Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganza. However, there are no official details if these names have been registered for all new models or variants of any of the existing models. For the record, the company previously also booked the name ‘Twinner’ which was rumoured for its mid-capacity twin-cylinder bikes, however, there have been no recent developments on the same matter. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto reports 20% decrease in vehicle sales in March at 2,97,188 units)

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new Pulsar 250 Twins back in October 2021, the new Pulsar models have received a mixed response from the customers. While nameplate registration doesn't necessarily guarantee the model launch, if introduced, the new Pulsar bikes could either be placed under the flagship Pulsar 250 Twins or could could come out to be even bigger displacement models based on the twin-cylinder platform sourced from the KTM 490s. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to ramp up its premium motorcycle portfolio, just not for the domestic market but overseas too where the company has a commanding share. In terms of models exported overseas, Bajaj Auto export sales stood at 1,70,436 vehicles in March this year. At these figures, Bajaj stands as one of the most successful homegrown OEM in terms of foreign business. And in order to give its international business a further boost, Bajaj Auto needs more higher displacement, premium models that can help the Pulsar-maker to strengthen its grip in the mid-displacement segment which is currently ruled by companies such as Royal Enfield.

(Also read | Bajaj Chetak electric scooter crosses 5,000-unit sales milestone in this state)

More details on Bajaj Auto future plans are likely to be rolled out in the coming next months. Meanwhile, the company is also ramping up its EV business and looking forward for a new electric scooter that can be sold alongside the existing Chetak EV. The same two-wheeler was also spotted getting tested with the latter a few months back.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar Elan Bajaj Pulsar Eleganza 2022 Bajaj Pulsar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS comes out as a convertible version of the 296 GTB supercar.
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In Pics: 2023 Ford Taurus breaks cover for Middle East market
In Pics: 2023 Ford Taurus breaks cover for Middle East market
Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot
Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot
Toyota reports second-highest annual sales figure ever
Toyota reports second-highest annual sales figure ever
Mercedes-Benz beats as rising prices bolster earnings
Mercedes-Benz beats as rising prices bolster earnings
How to buy a car online, from the comfort of your home
How to buy a car online, from the comfort of your home

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city