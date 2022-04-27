Bajaj Auto registers ‘Pulsar Elan’ and ‘Pulsar Eleganza’ nameplates

Bajaj Auto is aiming to ramp up its premium motorcycle business not just in the domestic market, but overseas too. Newly patented nameplates could be a step forward in the same direction.

Bajaj Auto has filed for patent of two new names - Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganza. However, there are no official details if these names have been registered for all new models or variants of any of the existing models. For the record, the company previously also booked the name ‘Twinner’ which was rumoured for its mid-capacity twin-cylinder bikes, however, there have been no recent developments on the same matter.

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new Pulsar 250 Twins back in October 2021, the new Pulsar models have received a mixed response from the customers. While nameplate registration doesn't necessarily guarantee the model launch, if introduced, the new Pulsar bikes could either be placed under the flagship Pulsar 250 Twins or could could come out to be even bigger displacement models based on the twin-cylinder platform sourced from the KTM 490s.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to ramp up its premium motorcycle portfolio, just not for the domestic market but overseas too where the company has a commanding share. In terms of models exported overseas, Bajaj Auto export sales stood at 1,70,436 vehicles in March this year. At these figures, Bajaj stands as one of the most successful homegrown OEM in terms of foreign business. And in order to give its international business a further boost, Bajaj Auto needs more higher displacement, premium models that can help the Pulsar-maker to strengthen its grip in the mid-displacement segment which is currently ruled by companies such as Royal Enfield.

More details on Bajaj Auto future plans are likely to be rolled out in the coming next months. Meanwhile, the company is also ramping up its EV business and looking forward for a new electric scooter that can be sold alongside the existing Chetak EV. The same two-wheeler was also spotted getting tested with the latter a few months back.

