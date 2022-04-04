HT Auto
Bajaj Auto reports 20% decrease in vehicle sales in March at 2,97,188 units 

Total domestic sales of Bajaj Auto during the previous month fell 36 per cent to 1,26,752 units.
HT Auto Desk
04 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 250 
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 250 
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 250 
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 250 

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 20 per cent decline in its total vehicle sales for the month of March at 2,97,188 units when compared to the year-ago period. The company had sold a total of 3,69,448 vehicles, including commercial vehicles, in the same month a year ago, it said in a statement.

For the full fiscal of 2021-22, the two-wheeler major registered a growth of 8 per cent in its vehicle sales at 43,08,433 units while the sales stood at 39,72,914 units in the year-ago period. Total two-wheelers sales of Bajaj Auto dropped 22 per cent to 2,56,324 units in March as against 3,30,133 units sold in the same month of 2021.

Total domestic sales of the company during the previous month fell 36 per cent to 1,26,752 units. In the same period a year ago, the sales stood at 1,98,551 units. In terms of exports, sales stood flat at 1,70,436 vehicles in March this year when compared to 1,70,897 vehicles shipped to overseas markets in March of 2021.

(Also read | Bajaj Chetak electric scooter crosses 5,000-unit sales milestone in this state)

Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales declined 41 per cent to 1,07,081 units in March while exports remained almost flat at 1,49,243 units. The company's total commercial vehicles sales grew 4 per cent at 40,884 units in the previous month over 39,315 vehicles sold in March of 2021.

In a separate development, the company is gearing up to launch the new Dominar 250 with Black wheels which will replace the White and Silver units seen on the outgoing models. The newly updated bike has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of the launch. 

The pricing of the updated model is likely to remain the same, which is currently priced at 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj Dominar 250 is placed lower than the Dominar 400 motorcycle. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar 250
