2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels

2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of imminent launch. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 10:00 AM
2022 Dominar 250 has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of official launch.  (YouTube/Autoholic Manish)
After the recently launched NS200 and the NS160, Bajaj Auto is now gearing up for the launch of the new Dominar 250 with black wheels. The upcoming black wheels will replace the previous white and silver units seen on the outgoing models. Save for the change of wheels, the rest of the motorcycle will remain more or less the same.

The newly updated bike has also started to arrive at the dealerships ahead of launch. Also, the pricing of the new Dominar 250 is likely to remain untouched. The bike is currently priced at 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India)

Dominar 250 is placed lower than the Dominar 400 motorcycle. Just like its bigger sibling, the quarter-liter motorcycle boasts a power cruiser design with the smart exterior styling. Some of the key features of the bike include its full-LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster with an auxiliary display on the fuel tank. To make the motorcycle touring friendly, the bike also gets a comfortable riding stance and small straps under the seat to hook touring luggage.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is rated to produce 26.6bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes married to a six-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch.

(Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 road test review: Best Pulsar yet?)

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock unit. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels sports a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The company has also recently upped the pricing of the entire Dominar range in India, along with other bikes.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Dominar 250 Bajaj India Dominar 250 Dominar bike
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

