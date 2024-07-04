Automotive news recap, July 3: Major stories that you may have missed

From Mercedes-Benz's new electric hatchback to the world's first CNG bike from Bajaj Auto, there were a few major developments that happened on 3rd July. Whether you have a strong interest in automotive advancements in India and worldwide or just a casual curiosity, here are the most important developments from both regions that you should be aware of. Take a look:

Kawasaki Ninja 650 becomes affordable

(Also read: Kawasaki Ninja 650 becomes affordable by this much…)

Kawasaki India is offering discounts on its Ninja 650 through the ‘Good Times Voucher’. The price of the motorcycle goes down from ₹7.16 lakh ex-showroom to ₹6.86 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that the offer is applicable only for a limited time.

Mercedes-Benz EQA electric vehicle gets a launch date

(Also read: Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its smallest electric vehicle in the Indian market. It is called EQA and it is an electric hatchback. Mercedes will sell it in just one variant - 250+. Mercedes-Benz EQA will be launched on July 8th in India and bookings are open for a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh. The 70.5 kWh battery pack has a WLTP claimed range of 560 km.

Bajaj CNG bike teased ahead of launch

(Also read: Bajaj CNG bike teased ahead of launch. Check details)

Bajaj has teased its upcoming CNG motorcycle on social media platforms. The motorcycle will be launched on July 5th. It will be a commuter motorcycle that will be able to run on petrol as well as CNG. The motorcycle would come with a switch through which the rider would be able to switch between petrol and CNG. Both fuels will be stored separately.

Land Rover Defender Octa launched

(Also read: Land Rover launches Defender Octa at ₹2.65 crore, official booking opens soon)

Land Rover has launched Defender Octa at ₹2.65 crore ex-showroom. There would also be Edition One of the SUV which will be available only for the first year and it would cost ₹2.85 crore ex-showroom. Bookings of the SUV will be opened soon. However, there is no timeline regarding the bookings and delivery.

Deliveries of Ather Rizta family scooter begins

(Also read: Ather Rizta family electric scooter deliveries begin. These cities get it first)

Ather Energy has announced that they have finally started deliveries of their first electric scooter, Rizta. Deliveries of the Ather Rizta have begun in cities including Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur, Nagpur, and across Andhra Pradesh. Production of the brand’s all-new offering commenced in early June.

First Published Date: