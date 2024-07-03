Kawasaki Ninja 650 becomes affordable by this much…

HT Auto
  • Kawasaki India is offering discounts on Ninja 650 through the company's ‘Good Times Voucher’.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki India has announced new offers for the Ninja 650, including benefits of up to 30,000. The Japanese two-wheeler company has announced the offer through its social media channels. The automaker has stated that through the company's ‘Good Times Voucher’, the Kawasaki Ninja 650's pricing goes down to 6.86 lakh from the pre-offer pricing of 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki India has stated that the discounts will be available for a limited period, as the offer will be available till stocks last. Apart from the discounts on the motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes unchanged in terms of design, features and powertrain.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in the global market. Check what's new

Powering the motorcycle is a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which is capable of pumping out 67.76 bhp peak power and 64 Nm of maximum torque. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 doesn't have any direct rivals in its segment, but consumers looking for alternatives can opt for the Kawasaki Z650.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki updated the Ninja 650 in the international market in June this year. The brand has introduced two new colour schemes for the motorcycle. There is Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Royal Purple and Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black. Also, there is a new KRT Edition of the motorcycle that uses the same livery as the Kawasaki Racing Team. Apart from this, the brand has not made any changes to the motorcycle.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to come with the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that puts out 67.3 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 65.76 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. There are three riding modes through which the rider can choose from.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
