2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in the global market. Check what's new

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 650 in the overseas market. The brand has introduced two new colour schemes for the motorcycle. There is Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Royal Purple and Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black. There is also a new KRT Edition of the motorcycle that uses the same livery as the Kawasaki Racing Team. Apart from this, the brand has not made any changes to the motorcycle.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to come with the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that puts out 67.3 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 65.76 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. There are three riding modes through which the rider can choose from.

2025 Kawasaki in Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black colour scheme.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Features

The feature list includes a 4.3-inch TFT colour display that shows all the vital information to the rider. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity for the mobile phone. Kawasaki is also offering all LED lighting. In terms of safety, there is traction control and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

The traction control itself has two modes to choose from. Mode 1 is the least intrusive and aids in the cornering effort, while Mode 2 will kick in much earlier whenever it detects excessive wheel spin while reducing engine output for better grip. The second mode is particularly helpful in wet riding conditions, the company says. The KRTC feature can be turned off too.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition gets Kawasaki Racing Team's livery.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Hardware

Kawasaki uses a trellis high-tensile strength steel frame that is suspended by 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using twin 300 mm dual petal disc brakes at the front with dual-piston calipers and a single 220 mm petal disc at the rear with a single piston caliper.

