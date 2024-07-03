Ather Rizta family electric scooter deliveries begin. These cities get it first

Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of its new Rizta family electric scooter, the company has announced. Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO - Ather Energy , posted the update on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the cities across the country that get the electric offering first. The Ather Rizta was launched earlier this year with prices starting from ₹1.10 lakh, and going up to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deliveries of the Ather Rizta have begun in cities including Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur, Nagpur, and across Andhra Pradesh. He further added that the e-scooter “will be coming to all other cities very soon." Production of the brand’s all-new offering commenced in early June.

Ather Rizta Specifications

The Ather Rizta shares its underpinnings with the 450X. While the main frame remains the same, the subframe is new to make the model more comfortable with a lower seat height. Power comes from the PMS electric motor shared with the 450S that can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Rizta gets multiple battery pack options with the 2.9 kWh unit promising a range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh battery pack promises a range of 159 km (claimed) on a single charge. Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking power comes from a disc at the front and a rear drum brake setup.

Ather Rizta Variants

The e-scooter is available in a total of three variants - S (2.9 kWh), Z (2.9 kWh), and Z (3.7 kWh). The base Rizta S gets the DeepView LCD instrument console from the 450S with turn-by-turn navigation, while the Z variants get the TFT screen with Google Maps navigation. Notably, the S trim also gets a standard seat and misses out on the pillion backrest, while the Z trim gets it as standard along with a premium seat. Charging times stand at 5 hours and 45 minutes on the 2.9 kWh versions, while the 3.7 kWh version gets fast charging and can be charged in 4 hours and 30 minutes. All charge times are 0-80 per cent.

Ather Rizta Price

The Ather Rizta S is priced from ₹1.10 lakh but the Pro Pack with fancier features comes at a premium of ₹13,000 over and above the ex-showroom price. The Rizta Z (2.9 kWh) is priced at ₹1.25 lakh with the Pro Pack at an additional ₹15,000. This is also the variant we recently rode during our test ride in Bengaluru. Lastly, the Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) is priced at ₹1.45 lakh with the Pro Pack commanding an additional ₹20,000.

