Land Rover launches Defender Octa at 2.65 crore, official booking opens soon

Land Rover has announced the launch of its much-awaited Defender Octa SUV, which comes as a high-performance version of the luxury SUV. Pricing of the Land Rover Defender Octa starts at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom), in India. Also, the auto company stated that the Defender Octa Edition One, available through the first year of production, will be available at an indicative price of ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The British luxury car marque owned by Tata Motors has also revealed that official booking for the SUV will commence soon. However, it has not revealed any specific timeline. The Land Rover Defender Octa is slated to make its public appearance at the upcoming 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed scheduled from 11-14 July this year.

Land Rover Defender Octa: Design

Despite being based on the Land Rover Defender 110, the high-performance variant of the SUV comes with some distinctive design elements. The SUV comes with a raised ride height, and wider stance and the wheel arches too have been extended offering a stronger and more imposing road presence. The SUV features redesigned bumpers at the front and rear, offering improved approach and departure angles.

Land Rover claims the SUV sports a tough underbody protection allowing the drivers to explore further over rough terrain. Also, the SUV claims to come with deeper water-wading capability, allowing it to drive through up to one metre of water. The SUV comes finished in an exclusive new Petra Copper and Faroe Green exterior paint theme. It runs on 20-inch forged alloy wheels that come wrapped with all-terrain tyres.

Defender Octa sits 28 mm higher than the regular model and has a stance widened by 68 mm, for superior ground clearance and stability. It also features uprated 400 mm front brake discs with Brembo callipers and the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date.

Land Rover Defender Octa: Interior

Keeping in sync with the Petra Copper and Faroe Green exterior paints, the interior of the SUV gets a Khaki and Ebony UltrafabricsTM PU, which claims to be 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather. Inside the cabin, the Defender Octa looks similar to the standard Defender 110. It gets a dedicated button, which enables the SUV to go off the road with a performance focus. It gets Octa mode, which enables the SUV for optimum acceleration on loose surfaces.

The SUV comes with a suite of familiar Terrain Response modes that offer specific calibrations for Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl; assisted by off-road driver aids such as ClearSight Ground View2.

Land Rover claims that the SUV's seats have been developed in collaboration with music industry experts from Subpac and Coventry University, allowing the driver and front passenger to feel, as well as hear the music.

Land Rover Defender Octa: Powertrain

The new Land Rover Defender Octa claims to come taking the capability of the Defender 110 to a new level. Powering the SUV is a mighty 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine, which makes the Defender Octa the most powerful Defender ever. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with high and low-range gears. The engine is capable of churning out 626 bhp peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque. The engine claims to enable the SUV to sprint to 0-100 kmph in four seconds.

