Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…
- Mercedes-Benz EQA will have a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km and it will be sold in a single variant only.
Mercedes-Benz EQA electric vehicle is all set to launch in India on July 8th. It will be sold only in one configuration which will be the 250+. Bookings of the electric hatchback are open for a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh. The price of the Mercedes-Benz EQA is not known yet. However, it will be the most affordable electric vehicle that the luxury manufacturer will sell in the Indian market.
The electric motor sits on the front axle and is capable of producing 187 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 385 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.
The battery pack on duty is a 70.5 kWh unit that takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge whereas DC charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 35 minutes. In the global market, Mercedes-Benz also sells dual-motor versions and a smaller battery pack that has a capacity of 66.5 kWh.
When compared to the GLA, the EQA gets a new set of LED headlamps, a revised grille that is no longer open, connected tail lamps and a different set of alloy wheels. There are a few cosmetic tweaks to the interior as well so that it looks different when compared to the GLA.
Mercedes-Benz EQA: Colours
Mercedes EQA will be offered in a total of seven colours. There would be Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-tech Silver, Cosmos Black and Mountain Grey. Then there are special Manufaktur paints - Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Grey.
Mercedes-Benz EQA: Features
In terms of features, the EQA comes with twin 10-inch screens, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, illuminated door sills, a Burmester sound system, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. There is also active parking assist, connected car technology, adaptive high beam assist, gesture controls and much more.
Mercedes-Benz EQA will be competing against Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge.