HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Eqa Entry Level Electric Car To Touch Down In India On…

Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2024, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-Benz EQA will have a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km and it will be sold in a single variant only.
Merecedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQA in seven colour schemes.
Merecedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQA in seven colour schemes.

Mercedes-Benz EQA electric vehicle is all set to launch in India on July 8th. It will be sold only in one configuration which will be the 250+. Bookings of the electric hatchback are open for a token amount of 1.5 lakh. The price of the Mercedes-Benz EQA is not known yet. However, it will be the most affordable electric vehicle that the luxury manufacturer will sell in the Indian market.

The electric motor sits on the front axle and is capable of producing 187 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 385 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Countryman E
₹ 50 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

The battery pack on duty is a 70.5 kWh unit that takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge whereas DC charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 35 minutes. In the global market, Mercedes-Benz also sells dual-motor versions and a smaller battery pack that has a capacity of 66.5 kWh.

When compared to the GLA, the EQA gets a new set of LED headlamps, a revised grille that is no longer open, connected tail lamps and a different set of alloy wheels. There are a few cosmetic tweaks to the interior as well so that it looks different when compared to the GLA.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz shifts gears, prioritises combustion engines over EVs

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Colours

Mercedes EQA will be offered in a total of seven colours. There would be Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-tech Silver, Cosmos Black and Mountain Grey. Then there are special Manufaktur paints - Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Grey.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Features

In terms of features, the EQA comes with twin 10-inch screens, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, illuminated door sills, a Burmester sound system, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. There is also active parking assist, connected car technology, adaptive high beam assist, gesture controls and much more.

Mercedes-Benz EQA will be competing against Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 09:13 AM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicles Mercedes-Benz Electric cars max GLA

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.