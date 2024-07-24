Auto Union meets Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot over new licence rules

A delegation of Delhi Auto Union met Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, officials said on Wednesday. The delegation raised their concerns and sought the government's support for swift resolution, they added. The representatives said earlier they had to give a test by driving an auto to get an auto license. But now the central government has made a new rule that if they want to get a license to drive an auto, they would have to take a test by driving a car, a statement from Gahlot's office said.

"This is causing problems for those auto drivers who do not know how to drive a car and are not able to get an auto license. On this, the Transport Minister said that he would talk to the officials on this issue and find a way to resolve it," the statement said.

Another concern raised by the delegation was that Delhi's Transport Department shifted its office from Burari to Rajpura Road, but the new office has no water cooler installed there yet, and no waiting area has been created either, the statement said.

The minister assured the union that the government would prioritise their interests and work towards resolving their issues promptly, it added.

