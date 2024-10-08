Auto recap, Oct 7: New Kia Carnival recall, Ola Electric faces market wrath

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, October 7.

2024 Kia Carnival recalled in this country due to safety concerns

The South Korean vehicle maker, Kia has announced a recall for the 2024 Carnival. The 2024 Kia Carnival which is also called the Kia KA4 in Australia has been recalled in the countrydue to a potential fault with the car's assisted steering function. This comes immediately after the 2024 Kia Carnival was launched in India a few days back at a price tag of ₹63.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new model has undergone a significant transformation over the model it replaces

Ola Electric faces market wrath after service woes

Ola Electric may have the largest market share among all electric two-wheeler makers in the country but all has never been well for the Bengaluru-based company founded in 2017 ever since its first product hit Indian roads. Complaints about its sales and service quality have been numerous but while sales still rose - and the company went public in August of 2024, Ola Electric may be facing its toughest test yet. After a very public spat between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra when the comedian tweeted the very serious matter of service quality on Sunday, Ola Electric stock price fell by as much as nine per cent in early Monday trading.

Nissan Magnite in mind? Five other SUV options to consider

Nissan Magnite has received a makeover with a revamped design and updated feature list. The updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nissan Magnite one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India. If you are planning to buy the Nissan Magnite this festive season, there are some other options for you to consider as well.

