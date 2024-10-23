Auto recap, Oct 22: Innova Crysta price hike, Triumph Tiger Sport 800 debuts

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, October 22.

Toyota Innova Crysta becomes dearer by up to ₹ 10,000

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become more expensive on select variants of up to ₹10,000. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices on the Innova Crysta GX+ variant, which was introduced to the lineup earlier this year. However, the prices of other variants of the MPV, namely the G, GX, VX, and ZX - remain unchanged for now. The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹26.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 800 debuts globally

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Tiger Sport 800 adventure tourer globally, replacing the Tiger 850 Sport in its lineup. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 can be seen as a step up from the Tiger Sport 660 in not just the name but the styling also identical to both motorcycles. The new Tiger Sport 800 goes on sale in Europe and is likely to arrive in India soon.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 variants explained

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 recently went on sale as the smallest N Series Pulsar. It’s also the third 125 cc Pulsar to go on sale after the Pulsar Classic and NS125 iterations. The new Pulsar N125 has been developed from the ground up with an all-new chassis, design and engine. It’s also competitively priced from ₹94,707 for the LED Disc variant, going up to ₹98,707 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec LED Disc BT variant. Check out the breakdown of how different these variants are.

