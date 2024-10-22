India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 800 makes global debut

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Tiger Sport 800 adventure tourer globally, replacing the Tiger 850 Sport in its lineup. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 can be seen as a step up from the Tiger Sport 660 in not just the name but the styling also identical to both motorcycles. The new Tiger Sport 800 goes on sale in Europe and is likely to arrive in India soon.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Design

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 looks like the Tiger Sport 660 but with more heft in its design. The styling comprises split LED headlamps with new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs in between. The bike also sports a tall visor, a large and wide single-piece seat, and a tall and wide handlebar. The body panels have been beefed up on the motorcycle. The motorcycle is available in four colour schemes - Sapphire Black, Caspian Blue, Cosmic Yellow, and Graphite.

The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 looks more beefed up over the Tiger Sport 660 and gets a slightly different front with the new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs

Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Features

The Tiger Sport 800 also comes with an LCD instrument console, much like the Tiger Sport 660, with a small TFT readout for essential information and Bluetooth-connected features. Speaking of which, the bike gets a call and music functionality along with turn-by-turn navigation.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Specifications

Power on the new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 comes from a 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine that develops 113 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as standard. The bike also comes equipped with TPMS, cruise control, switchable traction control, cornering ABS, and ride-by-wire with three riding modes - Rain, Road, and Sport. The Tiger Sport 800 comes with an 18.5-litre fuel tank capacity, which Triumph says should offer a range of about 380 km on a full tank.

The new Tiger Sport 800 gets the LCD instrument console from the Tiger Sport 660 with Bluetooth connectivity complete with turn by turn navigation

Suspension duties on the motorcycle include Showa USD front forks that are adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear gets a monoshock, also sourced from Showa. Braking hardware includes dual 310 mm disc brakes at the front paired with four-piston calipers. The rear sports a 225 mm single disc with a single-piston caliper. The Tiger Sport 800 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, giving away the road-biased setup on the motorcycle.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 is likely to come to India towards the end of the year or sometime in 2025

Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Price

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 is priced at 11,095 Pounds (approx. ₹12.07 lakh) in the UK. Expect the bike to arrive in India at a premium to take on offerings like the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, BMW F 900 XR, Ducati Multistrada V2, and Honda Transalp XL750 in the segment.

